Speed is still Pacquiao’s potent weapon – Diaz

By Dennis Principe

Though Manny Pacquiao has not scored a knockdown since 2009 cannot be considered as a sign the Filipino boxing icon is already going downhill.

Former world lightweight champion David Diaz said that while Pacquiao is known as an explosive knockout puncher during his early years, the Filipino boxing superstar has evolved into a totally different fighter since he started facing bigger and stronger boxers in the welterweight division.



Diaz fought and lost via 9th round TKO to Pacquiao in their WBC lightweight title duel June of 2008 in Las Vegas.

“Even though I got knocked out, his punches didn’t hurt they were just so fast, they were just so many that it would wore you down,” said Diaz in a telephone interview. “Trust me, I was on the receiving end of those combinations so I know what I’m talking about.”

Pacquiao, who will stake his welterweight crown against Australian Jeff Horn this weekend, last scored a TKO win in November of 2009 against Puerto Rican Miguel Cotto in Las Vegas.

Diaz, who now works as a successful realtor in Chicago after ending his boxing career in 2011, believes Pacquiao still has what it takes to extend his career and fight at an elite level should he beat Horn.

“Again it is going come down to speed. It all comes down to the accumulation of punches that he throws. If Manny could throw as many punches as he can and just catch the guys with his punches, I think he will be fine,” said Diaz.

Pacquiao now holds the distinction of being the oldest Filipino boxer to reign as world champion.

Meantime, Diaz said Pacquiao’s determination remains as fervent as ever after he heard news about the Pacman deciding to run inside a basketball court during a heavy downpour that supposedly ruined his plan to conduct a morning road work.

