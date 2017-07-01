Top CDC exec warned

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

President Duterte has not yet sacked Clark Development Corp. President Noel Manankil over corruption allegations but warned him against committing irregularity.

The President said he was not sure if Manankil was guilty of any graft practices but has received reports of corruption.



Duterte argued that his recent statement that he would fire another erring official was a warning to all government officials to avoid corruption.

“I’m not saying that I am sure that he is guilty. What I’m saying is that I’ve been receiving reports about corruption,” he said.

“And I said, ‘Please do not do that.’ Because ang sabi ko naman ganito lang tayo but I have always insisted on honesty and integrity in government,” Duterte said.

In his visit to the Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga last Wednesday, the President claimed he was about to fire a government official for allegedly extorting money.

Duterte did not identify the official but reports indicated Manankil was next on the chopping block. Manankil has reportedly filed a leave of absence on Thursday but denied any involvement in corruption.

