Village chair arrested

By: Liezle Basa Iñigo

A barangay chairman was arrested by the local police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for possession of shabu in Barangay Viga, Lasam, Cagayan last Wednesday.



Authorities said the suspected shabu was found in the possession of suspect Florante Duarte, 46, chairman of Barangay Viga, during the implementation of a search warrant in his residence.

