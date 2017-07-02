Con man prowls in Valenzuela

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Jel Santos

Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian has warned his constituents about a man posing as an employee of the Mayor’s Office asking for financial donations for the people of the war-torn city of Marawi.

Gatchalian made the warning after local businessmen informed him that they were being asked to donate for Marawi by a man who introduced himself as “Atty. Vasquez” and an employee of the City Hall.



The city government recently urged residents to donate cash to purchase hygiene and survival kits for Marawi evacuees.

In a statement on his official Facebook page, Gatchalian said that the Mayor’s Office has no employee named Atty. Vasquez.

He said that there is a bank account where well-meaning people can send their financial donations and no one from the Mayor’s Office was authorized to collect money.

He said that the Rotary Club of Valenzuela Inc., their official partner for the project, is the only one authorized to accept donations.

Gatchalian has advised people to donate money only at the official bank account opened for the project.

“Ang mga nais magbigay ng donasyon ay pinapayuhang direktang magdeposito sa itinalagang bank account para sa programa. Ito ay ang sumusunod: Valenzuela Land Bank, Account Name: The Rotary Club of Valenzuela Inc.-Cares for Marawi, Account Number: 0251-2213-67.”

Related

comments