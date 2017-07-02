Nora plans directorial comeback

By: Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: “The best security blanket a child can have is parents who respect each other.” – Jan Blaustone, “The Joy of Parenthood”



•

NORA’S PANAGINIP: ‘Panaginip’’ is the tentative title of a film to be directed, according to plans and wishes, by Nora Aunor. Its script is written by Ricky Lee.

Nora has been undergoing throat therapy to regain her lost singing voice. She wants to stage a comeback concert soon.

She also needs her golden voice to be able to shout, ‘Cut!’ to her actors on the set, if and when the planned project pulls through.

•

SEEN AND HEARD: Luis Manzano turned 36 years old last April 21.

Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada is 80 years old and doesn’t look it.

At 83, Gloria Romero continues to land lead roles. In her forthcoming TV drama-comedy series, “Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko” (opens April 30 on GMA), the veteran actress and 50s movie queen plays a woman with a past. She’s a secret fairy.

FPJ’s “Ang Probinsyano” is set to become the longest-running teleserye in this day and age. The Coco Martin-starrer has been running for close to two years and has been extended by ABS-CBN until 2018.

•

$32 MILLION HISTORIC MANSION: Angelina Jolie recently bought a historic mansion worth $32 million. The sprawling house, built in 1913 by Hollywood filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, sits on a two-acre property in Los Feliz, Los Angeles.

•

‘MISS SAIGON’ BACK: “Miss Saigon”, set for a revival in July at the UK, played for nearly 10 years since 1989 with Lea Salonga as its first Kim. The musical has clocked 4,063 performances and seen by more than 5.9 million people worldwide.

