On loveteams, reel and real

CHEMISTRY – There are loveteams that are strictly reel. They have strong screen chemistry even if REAL romance is out of the question.

Think John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo. Or Lloydie (again) and Sarah Geronimo. Also Richard Gutierrez and Angel Locsin.



From way back, Boyet de Leon and Vilma Santos. Richard Gomez and Snooky Serna. Ricky Belmonte and Alma Moreno.

From way, way back. Eddie Gutierrez and Susan Roces. Bobby Vasquez and Amalia Fuentes.

Even “more ancient,” Luis Gonzales and Gloria Romero. Nestor de Villa and Nida Blanca. Pol Salcedo and Rosa del Rosario. Roger de la Rosa and Carmen Rosales.

Off-cam romance wasn’t (isn’t) a must for loveteams to be adored by the public.

TODAY – After yesterday, Highspeed segues to loveteams today, the era of millennials.

Let’s start with James Reid and Nadine Lustre. How come despite being open about their real-life romance, some people still doubt their words, saying it is a “romance of convenience”?

Let’s give them the benefit of the doubt and see where the romance will end up.

Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano are coy about the status of their true relationship. But those in the know insist, “Of course they are sweethearts. Wag na nga silang, maraming kiyeme at eklay.” So there.

Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo are more open about the romance. They don’t even have to say it. It’s obvious they are sooooo in love.

Yes, Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza have screen (both big and small) chemistry, but their romance is strictly reel and not REAL. Their many fans are disappointed, but then the loveteam only plays along. Alden is said to be courting a non-showbiz girl, while Maine is being linked to this and that actor.

How about the likes of Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado, Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola, Coco Martin and Julia Montes, Xian Lim and Kim Chiu, among others? Let’s reserve them for a later column.

