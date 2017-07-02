Residents urged not to symphatize with NPAs

By: Tara Yap

ILOILO CITY – The Philippine Army’s 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) appealed to those in Panay Island and Negros Islands not to sympathize with the false cause of the New People’s Army (NPA).

“Stop believing and supporting the NPA,” expressed Maj. Gen. Jon Aying, 3ID chief.



NPA rebels staged a June 18 raid at a police station in Maasin town, Iloilo province.

The NPA also took responsibility for the June 22 killing of a businessman and a driver in Calatrava town, Negros Occidental province.

In the aftermath of the twin attacks, government troops also had a clash with the NPA.

The latest was the June 30 encounter in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental province. The 79th Infantry Battalion (79 IB) came across 30 NPA rebels in Sandayao village. Government soldiers were in the area after receiving information the communist rebels were trying to recruit new members.

Aying surmised the NPA wants to project an image they are still strong while there is chaos in its leadership amidst the National Democratic Front (NDF) having a peace talk with the Duterte administration.

