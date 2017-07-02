Where are the loyal PBA fans?

By: Jerome Lagunzad

The ongoing PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals continues to live up to the hype, with the best-of-seven series pitting powerhouse San Miguel Beer and formidable TNT turning out to be a classic — at least in terms of intensity and drama.



“Sobrang intense talaga ng series ngayon kasi parehas na teams, gusto manalo talaga. Walang nagbibigayan kahit na nagkakapisikilan na. Ibang klase talaga ‘tong finals ngayon,” PBA Media Bureau chief Willie Marcial said in a phone interview.

While the finals series has been a sure hit among fans watching from their TV sets and getting updates from other media platforms, the same could not be said in terms of the live audience which is fairly below the pro league officials’ expectations.

“Nag-a-average kami ng 7,000 to 8,000 sa gate attendance per game in this finals. Mas malakas naman kahit papaano compared sa eliminations,” said Marcial. “Pero dapat nag-a-average kami ng almost 10,000 per game.”

However, Marcial was quick to point out two key factors which could be affecting the low turnout in gate attendance – traffic and security concerns.

