Jesus appears to His disciples

Gospel Reading: Jn 20:24-29

Thomas, called Didymus, one of the Twelve, was not with them when Jesus came. So the other disciples said to him, “We have seen the Lord.” But Thomas said to them, “Unless I see the mark of the nails in his hands and put my finger into the nailmarks and put my hand into his side, I will not believe.”

Now a week later his disciples were again inside and Thomas was with them. Jesus came, although the doors were locked, and stood in their midst and said, “Peace be with you.” Then he said to Thomas, “Put your finger here and see my hands, and bring your hand and put it into my side, and do not be unbelieving, but believe.” Thomas answered and said to him, “My Lord and my God!” Jesus said to him, “Have you come to believe because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and believed.”

REFLECTION

My Lord and My God! We are taught to make this profession of faith when at Mass the consecrated Host is elevated. As the Gospel tells us, the words come from the Apostle Thomas.

When the risen Jesus first appears to the Apostles, Thomas is not with them. When they tell him about it, he is not easily convinced. A week later, Jesus appears again for Thomas’ sake, and the Apostle puts all doubt aside as he exclaims, “My Lord and my God!” He makes the explicit profession of faith that the other Apostles do not make.

According to scholars, John’s gospel does not use the word “faith” as a noun. It always comes as a verb, an action word. We are on a journey. Like Thomas, we may sometimes doubt the presence of God. When God visits us, we may miss the opportunity, either because we are too busy with our little affairs or because we are traveling alone, apart from our fellow pilgrims.

Like Thomas, we need to rejoin the company of believers to dispel our doubts. Our faith nurtured in the Christian community.

Are you all alone in the

practice of your faith?

Thomas’ experience

urges you to go back to the Church.

