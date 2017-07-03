Meralco ekes past Ilocos XI

- Home
Phil Younghusband scored from a penalty kick in the second half and Meralco-Manila eked out a 1-0 victory over Ilocos United to take provisionary lead Saturday in the Philippines Football League at the President Elpidio Quirino Stadium in Ilocos Sur.
Younghusband’s fifth goal of the season came in the 54th minute after the Sparks were awarded a spot kick when an Ilocos defender was whistled for a handball inside the box, enough to secure the full three points.
Meralco leapfrogged past idle JPV-Marikina to reclaim the solo lead with 20 points after eight matches. But the Sparks’ hold on the lead could be temporary as JPV, two off the pace, was playing Davao Aguilas at the Rizal Memorial Stadium yesterday.
Ilocos remained at the bottom with two points after absorbing its sixth defeat in eight matches. The northerners have yet to score a victory in the league competition.
In the other game, Ceres-Negros repeated over Stallion-Laguna, 5-2, at the Panaad Stadium.