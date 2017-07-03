Nevada legalizes pot

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Long lines snaked out of marijuana dispensaries in Nevada on Saturday, as the western US state became the latest to legalize recreational pot.



Nevada joins Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska as states where recreational marijuana sales are permitted. While pot is legal in several other states, it is governed by complicated local laws and still illegal according to federal law.

Legal marijuana sales are sure to be a boon to the economy of Nevada’s largest city, Las Vegas, bolstering its reputation as an “anything goes” party town for millions of visitors from around the world.

