PBA DL: Flying V stakes unbeaten slate

Games Today (Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig City)

3 p.m. – Zark’s Burgers vs Wangs

5 p.m. – Racal Motors vs Flying V

Flying V stakes its unbeaten slate today when it battles skidding Racal Motors in the PBA D-League Foundation Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Thunder, the only team without a loss in the tournament, expect another difficult match this time against the Alibaba in the second game at 5 p.m.



Coach Eric Altamirano feels that his team has become the hunted after opening the conference with four straight wins, including an 83-78 victory over Marinerong Pilipino last week.

“I’m sure, all teams are now targeting our back,” Altamirano said.

Jeron Teng is expected to lead Flying V’s bid to stay unbeaten, a week after battling flu to rally his team back from an 18-point deficit and escape past the tough Marinero side.

The former La Salle star will be backstopped by Gab Banal and Eric Salamat as Flying V faces a Racal side that remains formidable despite losing its last two games.

“Our next games are going to be very tough, so it was important that we were able to meet the challenge. Our characters are showing na even though we have a big deficit, hindi nasisiraan ng loob ang players and we’re sticking together,” said Altamirano.

Racal absorbed a 93-84 defeat to Wangs Basketball last week, and coach Jerry Codiñera is banking on Mac Tallo, Rian Ayonayon and Roider Cabrera to end the slide.

“I know na struggling kami, kaya what we’re trying to do is to keep the balance with the changes that we have. Hopefully, maganda na ang chemistry namin when we face Flying V,” he said.

Wangs tries to bounce back from its loss to Cignal when it plays Zark’s Burgers in the 3 p.m. curtainraiser. (Jonas Terrado)

