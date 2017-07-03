Rushton was right all along

1 SHARES Share Tweet

BRISBANE, Australia – Trainer Glenn Rushton was right all along.

Rushton, who called the shots in Jeff Horns’ corner eye-popping win over Manny Pacquiao, said on Sunday that he never waivered the belief that they will come up with an unforgettable performance.



“We said that we would shock the world,” said Rushton following Horn’s unanimous decision win.

“Today was Sunday Bloody Sunday and we kept on saying that and they (Pacquiao’s camp) said it’s going to be early but I always knew that we would take them deep.”

That’s exactly what happened when Horn survived a ninth-round scare before posting the biggest win of his young career.

“Jeff was just hungry and we had a 10-point plan and we stuck to it and we just had to execute and nobody can execute that other than Jeff,” said Rushton.

Related

comments