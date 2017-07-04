Avena, Katigbak favored

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Abe Avena and Gerald Katigbak set out as the marked players as they gun for back-to-back in the Philippine Seniors and Mid-Amateur Open Championships, respectively, which get going tomorrow at the Mt. Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, Batangas.



Avena, who ruled the event for players 55-years-old-and-above at Summit Point in emphatic fashion last year, is brimming with confidence as he heads to the 54-hole tournament set at Mt. Malarayat’s composite course which he calls home.

But a host of others are raring to spoil his repeat bid, including Rolly Viray, Rudy Amata, Butch Bacunawa, Mike Besa, Jose Mari Hechanova, Dave Hernandez and Tony Olives.

Also competing in the centerpiece division of the annual event, held as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour and backed by the MVP Sports Foundation, Cignal and Metro Pacific Investments, are Antonio Ong, Abe Rosal, Kato Sengyo of Japan and Zaldy Villa.

Keen competition is also seen in the Mid-Amateur (for players 25-years-old as of June 2017) with Katigbak bracing for an uphill battle.

Related

comments