NBA: Durant inks 2-year deal with GSW

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – One day shy of a year after announcing his decision to join the powerful Warriors, Kevin Durant accepted a major pay cut to help make sure they stay winners and chase more championships.

Durant wants to build a dynasty alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, agreeing to terms Monday on a contract worth approximately $53 million over the next two years. A person with direct knowledge of the deal confirmed the details to The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because it won’t become official until the end of the free agency moratorium period Thursday.



The deal calls for about $25 million in the first year with a player option for the second season.

As he planned all along to provide the Warriors with financial flexibility, Durant waited as Golden State general manager Bob Myers signed the other free agents – Curry for a record $201 million over five years; 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala on a three-year contract with $48 million guaranteed; fellow key reserves Shaun Livingston for $24 million and three years, and David West on a one-year deal for the veteran minimum $2.3 million.

Durant declined Thursday to opt in for the $27.7 million second year of his previous deal with the Warriors and became an unrestricted free agent. The move was expected as Durant did his part to keep the core of the star-studded roster intact. He could have signed a max deal that would have paid him millions more next season.

When the season ended, Durant made it clear he wasn’t going anywhere. The 28-year-old had been projected to earn a 20 percent raise over the $26.5 million he made last season, which would have been about $31.8 million.

Durant missed 19 games with a left knee injury before returning late in the regular season then declared he would take his game to another level come playoff time.

Related

comments