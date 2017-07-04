Jinkee Pacquiao wants Manny to retire

Jinkee Pacquiao wanted her husband Sen. Manny Pacquiao to retire from boxing after he lost to younger boxer Jeff Horn of Australia last Sunday.

“Siguro mag-retire nasiya, kasi yung nga, he’s not getting any younger. ’Yun na lang ang pakiusapnamin, paramaging happy ako at tsaka si Mommy (Dionesia), and of course ’yung mga anak ko,” Jinkee told ABS CBN in an interview after the Pacquiao-Horn fight in Brisbane.



Manny, 38, fought his 68th professional fight with Horn, 29. Judges gave scores in favor of Horn who won the WBO welterweight title.

Jinkee said that she got worried when she saw the cuts on the face of her husband during the bout.

“Doon ako kinabahan na baka mahinto ’yung fight. Di ba usually kapag ganoon, natatalo ‘yung boxer. Hinihinto na nila tapos winner na ‘yung kalaban,” the senator’s wife said.

“Nung na-headbutt na siya, doon ako natakot kasi ayaw kong nakikita siyang duguan.

“Malakas din kasi si Horn. Pero si Manny, pinakita pa rin niya ang kanyang lakas at bilis,” Jinkee also told ABS-CBN.

After the fight, Team Pacquiao attended a church service at Sofitel Brisbane Central.

Jinkee later uploaded a photo of the church service with the caption: “Chapel Service after the fight. Thanking God for everything! But thanks be to God. He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Thank you Lord, the place was full!”

Despite Pacman’s loss to Horn, Jinkee said in another shared photo on Instagram that her husband is still her champion.

“We already won the Victory through Jesus! You fought well! Still proud of you, my babe! Love you, babe! You’re still our Champion! #Godisgood,” said Jinkee.

It wasn’t the first time Manny’s family wanted him to quit the sport.

In an interview with Kris Aquino on “KrisTV” in February 2013, Mommy D said: “Matagal ko na sinabi kay Manny kung sa akin ayaw ko na. Lahat kaming magpamilya, mga kapatid niya, sinabihan siya, huwag ka na mag-boxing. Hindi na kami hihingi sa iyo.”

“Sinabi ng mga kapatid, ‘Hindi na kami hihingi sa iyo basta stop kana lang.’ Ibig sabihin naaawa sa kanya,” Mrs.Pacquiao also said.

In 2015, Mommy D shared the same sentiment when Manny lost to American boxer Floyd Mayweather.

