Laptop ban lifted from Abu Dhabi flights

By: Reuters

The United States on Sunday lifted a ban on laptops in cabins on flights from Abu Dhabi to the United States, saying the United Arab Emirates’ Etihad Airways had put in place required tighter security measures.



Etihad welcomed the decision and credited a facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport where passengers clear US immigration before they land in the United States for “superior security advantages” that had allowed it to satisfy US requirements.

TSA officials visually verified that the measures had been implemented correctly, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Etihad is the only airline that operates direct flights from Abu Dhabi to the United States.

In March, the United States banned laptops in cabins on flights to the United States originating at 10 airports in eight countries – Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Turkey – to address fears that bombs could be concealed in electronic devices taken aboard aircraft.

