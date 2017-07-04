Mature lovers

MILLENNIALS – The last time, Highspeed focused on millennial loveteams, reel and real. Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza, Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo, James Reid and Nadine Lustre, and Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano.

Being young – only in their 20s – the loveteams are “entitled” to their whim and caprice, vice and virtue, “tampuhan” here and there. They are not really certain what they want.



MATURE – This time, Highspeed dwells on mature lovers, expected to know what they really want and expect in life. The guys are already in their 30s… some nearing 40s.

Let’s start with LUIS MANZANO and JESSY MENDIOLA. They appear to be deeply in love with each other. But is Luis ready to settle down?

Look, his relationships with Angel Locsin and Jennylyn Mercado were both a bed of roses in the beginning, but just the same they ended badly. People look at Luis and ask: “What and who do you really want?” Of course, Luis camp blames Angel and Jennylyn for the split.

Hopefully, the romance with Jessy is for good. And will end at the altar?

DENNIS TRILLO and JENNYLYN MERCADO. It’s “balik-romansa” really. The second time around appears to be sweeter and lovelier.

Dennis and Jennylyn are single parents to two boys, Calix and Jazz, respectively.

COCO MARTIN and JULIA MONTES – Their romance is said to be strictly secret for one reason or the other. Chances are career has got to do with it. Those who claim to be in the know, claim “Matagal na sila…magaling lang magtago.”

So when will Coco and Julia come out in the open?

TOM RODRIGUEZ and CARLA ABELLANA make such a lovely pair on-cam and off-cam. They assure the romance is for REAL and not reel. Will they live happily ever after?

XIAN LIM and KIM CHIU – Their starrers do well at the box-office and they seem to like each other off-cam. Showbiz insiders claim it’s all for show,they don’t really blend.

How about GERALD ANDERSON and BEA ALONZO? They are said to be an item, but seem not excited or eager to be with each other. Also “all for show?”

