NBI joins Bulacan massacre probe

By JEFFREY G. DAMICOG

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has joined the probe into the gruesome killing of five family members in Bulacan.

Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II gave the directive after being asked to take a closer look into the killing of five members of the Carlos family on June 27 in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.



Aguirre directed and granted authority to the NBI to conduct investigation and case buil-up rape and killing of Estrella Carlos and her mother Aurora, as well as the killing of her three children.

“Some people wanted the NBI to take a second look at the findings,” the DoJ chief told reporters yesterday.

The Secretary has already issued Department Order No. 446 dated June 30 which instructed the NBI Director Dante Gierran to look into the case.

“Director Gierran shall submit a report on its current activities related to the implementation of this Order to the Office of the Secretary of Justice,” he also directed.

Estrella Carlos Dizon, 35, her children Donny, 11; Ella, 7, and Dexter Carlos Jr., 1 year old, her 58-year-old mother Auring Dizon, were found dead with stab wounds in their house in North Ridge Royal Subdivision.

Police were able to capture one of the suspects identified as Carmelino Navarro Ibañez, 26, single, a construction worker who hails from Negros Occidental.

The suspect had already confessed committing the crime and said he was high on illegal drugs and under the influence of liquor.

He identified his cohorts as Inggo who is a repairman and Tony who is a financier.

Ibañez recounted they were on their way home Tuesday when they hatched the plan to break into the residence of the Carlos family at North Ridge Royal Subdivision in San Jose del Monte City.

