P2.26-B subsidy sa PUJ drivers, operators

By: Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola

Magbibigay ang gobyerno ng P2.26 billion sa public utility jeepneys (PUJs) drivers at operators para matulungan silang makabili ng mga bagong pampasaherong sasakyan.



Inanunsiyo ni Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) member and spokesperson Aileen Lizada na maglalabas ang Department of Budget and Management (DBM) at Department of Finance (DoF) ng halagang P80,000 para sa bawat PUJ drivers at operators na maaapektuhan ng Department of Transportation’s (DoTr) modernization program.

Maaaring makuha ang naturang tulong pinansiyal sa pamamagitan ng Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP).

Sinabi ni Lizada na ang cash grant ay bukod pa sa P1-billion loaning scheme na ipinangako ng LBP para matulungan ang operators at drivers na bumili ng Euro 4-engined, electric, o kaya’y hybrid jeepneys na nagkakahalaga ng P1.2 million hanggang P1.6 million.

Ang P80,000-subsidy, ayon kay Lizada, ay cover ng five-percent equity rate ng LBP loan na babayaran sa loob ng pitong taon na may interest rate na six percent.

“It appears that they will no longer pay for the equity (if they are given the subsidy). Because P80,000 is the five-percent equity for the highest loan that is P1.6 million,” paliwanag ni Lizada.

