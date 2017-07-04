PSL All-Pinoy goes to Imus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Action continues in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference today when four teams battle in the classification phase – 5th to 8th places – at the City of Imus Sports Complex in Cavite.



Generika-Ayala and Cocolife square off at 5 p.m., while Sta. Lucia and Cherrylume clash at 7 p.m. in a pair of consolation matches for fifth to eighth places. All four teams failed to secure semis berths.

The Lifesavers yielded to defending champions F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17, for the semis spot, while the Asset Managers bowed to the Cignal HD Spikers, 25-17, 25-10, 25-20, last Thursday.

Generika-Ayala Coach Francis Vicente is hoping to draw big numbers this time from Gen Casugod as well as Fiola Ceballos and Angeli Araneta.

Related

comments