Rihanna in love with a Saudi billionaire – report

POP superstar Rihanna is completely smitten with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel, whose family is worth US$1.5 billion, according to a report by Mail Online.

Jameel, 29, is currently the deputy president and vice chairman of family business Abdul Latif Jameel, one of the biggest firms in the world. His family also owns a soccer league in Saudi Arabia known as Jameel League.



The relationship was confirmed after photos of Rihanna and Jameel went viral on social media as they went on a holiday tour in Spain recently.

Jameel is the former boyfriend of supermodel Naomi Campbell while Rihanna was previously linked to Canadian rapper Drake, Travis Scott and Oscar awardee Leonardo di Caprio.

In 2009, the “Love on the Brain” singer had a violent relationship with boyfriend R&B singer Chris Brown which led to arguments coupled with physical injuries.

Quoting a report from the Sun, the Mail Online said: “This relationship is the real deal. Rihanna has told friends she’s in love with him and seems completely smitten.

“They’ve been spending a lot of time together away from prying eyes and are really serious. They’re really enjoying each others’ company,” the report said.

The same report said that Hassan’s grandfather – Abdul Latif Jameel – began the family business in 1955 when he acquired exclusive rights to sell Toyota cars in Saudi Arabia, then an unknown brand in that country.

Abdul’s initial order was for just four vehicles to be sold through their dealership in Jeddah. These days, the company distributes vehicles to seven other countries.

The Bajan hitmaker, also known as Riri, told sources that Jameel could be the one.

Rihanna is known for the hit songs “Umbrella,” “Diamond,” “This Is What You Came For,” “Work,” “Stay,” “We Found Love,” etc.

