Stunning equalizer in football

Sekou Sylla scored a stunning equalizer near the final whistle as Global-Cebu escaped with a 2-all draw with Kaya-Makati Sunday in their rain-drenched Philippines Football League match at the University of Makati Field.
For a while, Global was headed for a crushing loss when Robert Lopez Mendy scored past goalkeeper Patrick Deyto entering stoppage time of the match that was delayed for 30 minutes due to the heavy downpour that left parts of the pitch flooded.
But Sylla rescued Global from the jaws of defeat when his weak shot rolled past Kaya keeper Ref Cuaresma near the final whistle to salvage a tie.
The result put Global in solo third with 14 points, one off archrival Ceres-Negros. The two powerhouse clubs will meet tomorrow at the Cebu City Sports Center – Global’s first home match in the Queen City of the South.
Kaya failed to forge a share of fourth and fifth with Ceres, improving to 11 points after eight matches.
Global took the early lead when Japanese midfielder Shu Sasaki struck in the 27th minute. But Kaya leveled the count in the 46th behind Jordan Mintah before the rains came.
Meanwhile, the match between JPV-Marikina and Davao Aguilas at the Rizal Memorial Stadium was postponed in the second half because of poor conditions.
JPV was leading 1-0 courtesy of an early goal by Satoshi Otomo when the contest was stopped. League officials have yet to determine the resumption of the contest.