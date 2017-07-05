3 teams eye early lead in PVL

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

10 a.m. – Café Lupe vs Megabuilders

1 p.m. – Sta. Elena vs Air Force

4 p.m. – Pocari Sweat vs Perlas-BanKo

6:30 p.m. – BaliPure vs Creamline

A nice win deserves another so three teams will go for it when the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference resumes today at The Arena in San Juan City.

Reigning champion Pocari Sweat clashes with Perlas-BanKo at 4 p.m., while BaliPure and Creamline part ways in their featured 6:30 p.m. confrontation.



Focus will be on Pocari Sweat as they gun for their fourth title in their young stint with the league.

The Lady Warriors started their title-retention campaign with a bang following a 21-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21 triumph over the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons last weekend.

But the Perlas-BanKo Spikers are expected to pick up from their early stumble to the Hairy Fairy Air Force Lady Jet Spikers, 25-23, 9-25, 25-20, 25-20.

The trio of Myla Pablo, Elaine Kasilag, and Maricar Nepomuceno are once again expected to lead Pocari Sweat after combining for 43 points the last time.

Perlas-BanKo is hoping to get the numbers expected from Sasa Devanadera and Amanda Villanueva.

The addition of Rosemarie Vargas and Jia Morado proved beneficial for Creamline after the former scored 18 points in the team’s 25-17, 18-25, 25-15, 25-22 win over the Akari-Adamson.

Vargas’ explosion was the result of Morado’s 36 excellent sets.

The Cool Smashers prevailed, 25-17, 18-25, 25-15, 25-22, with Vargas firing 18 points and Morado managing 36 excellent sets.

Still, the success of Creamline hinges on how Alyssa Valdez will perform.

The Philippine team member posted 18 points, including the big ones in the fourth set.

Out to lead BaliPure are Grethcel Soltones, Risa Sato, Aiko Urdas, and Jerrili Malabanan.

Meanwhile, Sta. Elena and Air Force also dispute the lead in the men’s side as they collide at 1 p.m. while newcomer Megabuilders eyes a share of the lead against Café Lupe in the 10 a.m. opener.

