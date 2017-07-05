Alleged Maute gun supplier busted

By: Aaron Recuenco

Police have arrested an alleged leader of a gun-running syndicate in Batangas which has been selling various firearms, some of them are said to resemble guns seized from the Maute Group in Marawi City.

Director General Ronald dela Rosa, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), said the group of Romel Litan has been selling short and high-powered firearms as far as Mindanao.



“These firearms, they said they came from them, they were the ones who painted them,” said Dela Rosa.

Aside from Litan, also collared during the implementation of the search warrant in Purok 2, Barangay Sampaguita in Lipa City were Angelo Magcamit, Ramil Quinones and Christian Rey Quinones.

Seized during the raid were 30 pieces of short and high-powered firearms, several pieces of gun part and machines being used for the assembly and manufacture of guns.

Director Roel Obusan, chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said they were able to confirm that the group was indeed selling guns when their asset was able to negotiate for the purchase of a high-powered firearm for P100,000.

“We also have the leads on how many of these firearms sold went to Marawi City,” said Obusan.

