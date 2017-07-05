Cubs out to reclaim jrs. title

The road to reclaiming their NCAA juniors basketball title is likely to be bumpy for the San Beda Red Cubs this season.

San Beda Red Cubs coach JB Sison made this assessment yesterday, citing four players are still recovering from various injuries to key players – not to mention a tough playing field when they start their campaign on Sunday.



“We have four injured players last summer, but hopefully, they’ll come in healthy when the season starts,” said Sison in yesterday’s PSA Forum at the Golden Phoenix Hotel in Pasay City.

Sison mentioned Germy Mahinay, Ry De La Rosa, Robi Nayvee, and Eduardo Velasquez Jr., with De La Rosa still recuperating a shoulder injury and Nayvee trying to recover from a hurt knee.

Sison, however, remains positive of their chances following impressive showing in two preseason tournaments.

The Red Cubs managed to reach the semis of the Palarong Pambansa last May where they represented CALABARZON, as well as in the Filoil Premier Cup last month.

Sison points to Malayan High School as the team to beat being the defending champion.

“They’re (Malayan) definitely the team to beat, but recruitment-wise, lumakas na rin yung ibang teams like La Salle. So hindi lang sa isang team kami nagpe-prepare,” said Sison.

