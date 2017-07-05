Japanese held for illegal recruitment

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Aaron Recuenco

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested a Japanese businessman and his partner for allegedly duping job applicants who want to work in Japan.

Director Roel Obusan, CIDG chief, said the operation that led to the arrest of Shoichi Nakai was based on the complaint lodged by 10 people who applied for a work abroad.



“Also arrested was a certain MJ Tan who enticed and recruited them for high-paying jobs in Japan as farm, factory and hotel workers,” said Obusan.

Based on the complaint, Tan demanded P30,000 from each of the complainant for the processing of travel documents and some training which include learning Nihonggo.

It was the Ohayo Japanese Language Learning Center which facilitated the training and where the payment was made, according to Obusan.

He added that it was Nakai himself who made the orientation of the 10 job applicants about the nature of their job once they are deployed in Japan.

The training ended in January this year but the victims were not deployed for work in Japan. When they inquired about the delay, Tan allegedly told them that they have to pay additional P3,000 for visa and other documents.

“Sensing that they were duped by the Ohayo, they verified from the POEA (Philippine Overseas Employment Administration) about the authority of the Ohayo Japanese Language Learning Center,” said Obusan.

“It turned out that Ohayo has no authority to license or recruit workers abroad,” he added.

This resulted in the conduct of the entrapment operation that led to the arrest of Tan and Nakai in Mandaluyong City, according to Obusan.

Related

comments