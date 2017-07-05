Malaysian impostor barred

By: Jun Ramirez

A Malaysian man was barred from entering the country after he was caught by an alert immigration officer at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) using a fake passport that assumed the identity of another compatriot.



Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Jaime Morente said 41-year-old Paul Daniel Lim was intercepted last Saturday upon his arrival at the NAIA 3 terminal aboard a Cebu Pacific flight from Kota Kinabalu.

Lim was excluded for using a spurious travel document as the passenger himself gave his real name and confessed that he only assumed the identity of the person in the passport that he used in traveling to Manila.

“His apprehension is a product of the extra vigilance that our immigration officers were told to exercise amid reports that some foreign jihadists have managed to slip into our country through our airports,” Morente said.

