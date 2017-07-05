Mom of dumped baby hunted

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Ariel Fernandez, Jean Fernando

Authorities are tracking down the mother who dumped her newborn baby boy in a trash bin at the toilet of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Ed Monreal ordered NAIA Terminal 1 Manager Dante Basanta to establish the identity of the baby’s mother and coordinate with the airport police department which is spearheading the investigation.



Airport cleaner Maricel Guliman found the dying baby in one of the toilet cubicles at the arrival area of NAIA 1 Monday morning, prompting him notify the airport security.

Guliman said she inspected the cubicle around 10:30 a.m. after seeing a woman come and go with a lot of tissue papers and wet handkerchief.

She described the woman as between 22 and 30 years old, wearing white and blue shirt and blue leggings, and carrying a blue shoulder bag.

The newborn baby was revived by responding physicians and nurses and is now in stable condition.

According to Rosalinda Orobia, chief of the city’s Social Welfare Department, is doing well at the Pasay City General Hospital based on the report of Dra. Ma. Lourdes San Juan, director of the said hospital.

Orobia said that the baby boy may stay inside the hospital for seven days or upon the recommendation of the hospital.

She said that the baby will be temporarily placed in a center run by the city government for assessment and evaluation.

The PNP and the Airport Police, according to Orobia, are reviewing the footages from the CCTV camera near the female rest room where the baby boy was abandoned.

Related

comments