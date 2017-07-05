NU, UE down Dickies rivals

Games Saturday

(Buddhacare gym)

9 a.m. – La Salle vs Ateneo

10:45 a.m. – Adamson vs NU

12:30 p.m. – UP vs CEU

Defending champion National University and University of the East rolled to their second straight wins by downing their respective rivals in the PCABL Dickies Cup held over the weekend at the Buddhacare gym in Quezon City.

The Lady Bulldogs used an explosive start to beat the Centro Escolar University Lady Scorpions, 73-53 while the Lady Warriors rode on the hot shooting of veteran Unique Chan to clobber the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons, 64-48.



Je-Anne Camelo scattered 15 points on top of four assists and four rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs who are hoping to extend their UAAP reign to four years.

Backing her up are Jack Animam and Rhena Itesi who added 13 and 10 points.

Chan was almost unstoppable as she fired 33 points on a remarkable 12-of-16 shooting from the field.

She also finished with 15 boards to complete a double-double in the tournament also sponsored by Smart Communications, Powerhouse and CW Home Depot.

The game was close in the first two quarters before the Lady Warriors poured on the heat in the third quarter to take a commanding 50-36 advantage going into the final 10 minutes.

Meantime, Ateneo bounced back from a 59-50 loss to the Lady Bulldogs with a 59-57 win over the Adamson Lady Falcons – thanks to 16-point performance of Jolina Go.

The win bodes well for the Lady Eagles who will face the Lady Archers on Saturday.

