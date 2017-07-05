Royal Manila wins SDK Cup

Royal Manila outlasted Team Kengs, 80-74, and ruled the Queens Basketball League-Adela SDK Cup via a two-game sweep on Sunday at the Trinity Gym of Trinity University of Asia in Quezon City.



It was the second title for the Sports Apparel Specialists of team manager Conrado Gicanal – thanks largely to eventual MVP winner Carmina Reyes.

Royal Manila won Game 1, 67-65, in the event presented by Adela SDK and organized by QBL and sanctioned by BBL of founder Erick Kirong.

They also won the women’s division of the King of the Courts tournament.

