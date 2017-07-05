SAF team sa NBP papalitan

By: Jeffrey G. Damicog

Nakatakdang palitan ang nakatagalang contingent ng Philippine National Police-Special Action Force (SAF) sa New Bilibid Prison (NBP) sa Muntinlupa City sa katapusang ng July.

Sinabi ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II na natalakay na niya ang pagpapalit ng contingent kay SAF head Director Benjamin Lusad.



“We have already made a request to SAF less than a month ago. This will take place in the fourth week of this month,” pahayag ni Aguirre.

Nagpahayag ng pangamba ang kalihim sa pagbabalik ng illegal drug trading sa national penitentiary.

Inamin niya na ang kasalukuyang SAF contingent ay nagkaroon na ng familiarity sa mga inmate.

“I have to admit because of their familiarity. They have stayed there for more than six months,” said Aguirre.

“Masyadong matagal. Ang aming plano dito is only about three months,” dagdag pa niya.

