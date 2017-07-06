ADDA enforced today

By: Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola

Authorities will apprehend drivers using cell phones and other mobile gadgets while on the road under the new and improved Republic Act 10913 or the Anti-Distracted Driving Act implemented nationwide starting today.

Under the improved ADDA, drivers of all types of vehicles, whether private or public, caught texting or fiddling with their cell phones and other entertainment devices while driving or stopped at traffic lights will be fined.



While new ADDA allows the use of mobile devices for navigation, transport officials reminded that drivers should use its hands-free function.

Earphones and speakers should be used when taking important calls. Gadgets are also allowed on top of the dashboard provided that they do not exceed the four-inch height limit.

Mobile devices on motorcycles, on the other hand, will not be allowed anywhere in the driver’s line of sight.

The ADDA was first implemented nationwide last May 18 but was suspended five days later after it caused public uproar due to confusing implementing rules and regulations. The Department of Transportation released its revised IRR last June 21 and the law became effective 15 days later.

Enforcers from DoTr sub-agencies Land Transportation Office and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group are mandated to apprehend violators.

