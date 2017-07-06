Bigger role for NSAs

After the 29th Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the Philippines Sports Commission (PSC) will give national sports associations more involvement in running the affairs of the athletes and coaches.

“Starting Sept. 1, the NSAs will be asked to have a greater involvement in the training of their athletes with the PSC giving them their annual budget,” said PSC chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez yesterday.



Under the new scheme, Ramirez expects NSA leaders to perform a greater role as they will no longer depend heavily on the PSC in terms of what to do with the money earmarked for their training, overseas exposure and purchase of equipment.

“The money would be given to them so they don’t complain about delays in funding their foreign exposure and other needs,” said Ramirez.

But Ramirez warns NSAs that “they cannot re-align funds originally meant to finance what they listed in their programs.”

The Commission on Audit, Ramirez says, will be taking a close look into these NSAs “and we will go after them if they don’t follow their program.”

“Remember that getting funds from the PSC is not a right but a privilege,” said Ramirez.

