Chaotic Tour finish in Vittel

VITTEL, France (AFP) – World champion Peter Sagan was sensationally kicked off the Tour de France for elbowing Mark Cavendish in a hectic sprint finish to Tuesday’s fourth stage.



British sprint great Cavendish was taken to hospital by ambulance with shoulder and finger injuries after crashing to the ground when Sagan shoved him into the metal safety barriers 100 meters from the finish of the 207.5km stage from Mondorf-les-Bains to Vittel.

“We’ve decided to disqualify Peter Sagan from the Tour de France 2017 as he endangered some of his colleagues seriously in the final meters of the sprint which happened in Vittel,’’ said the president of the race commission, Philippe Marien.

