Second ‘person of interest’ in Bulacan massacre shot dead

By FREDDIE G. VELEZ

SAN JOSE DEL MONTE CITY,Bulacan – Another person of interest in the gruesome killing of five members of a family last week here was shot dead by armed men inside his house yesterday.

In his report to Bulacan police acting director Senior Superintendent Romeo Caramat Jr., city police chief Supt. Fitz Macariola identified the victim as Rosevelt Merano Sorema alias “Ponga”.



Initial investigation disclosed that two unidentified armed men wearing helmet and bonnet barged inside the house of Sorema and with no apparent reason immediately shot the victim several times.

The victim is one of several persons of interest being investigated regarding the grisly killing of Estrella Carlos Dizon, 35, her children Donny, 11; Ella, 7, and Dexter Carlos Jr., 1 year old, her 58-year-old mother Auring Dizon who were all found dead with stab wounds inside their house last June 27 in North Ridge Royal Subdivision, Barangay Sto Cristo, San Jose del Monte City.

Last week, police nabbed suspect suspect Carmelino Navarro Ibañez, 26, single, a construction worker from Negros Occidental who was identified by a witness as the one coming out of the victim’s house just moments after the crime was committed.

Just last Tuesday, one personality identified as Ronaldo Pacinos who was named by Ibañez as one of his drinking mates was found dead just a few blocks away from the crime scene.

Pacinos bore five stab wounds, a car fan belt wrapped around his neck and four fingers chopped.

Police learned that Dexter Carlos Jr., the husband of Estrella, arrived in their house at around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday after working the night shift as a security guard in Makati City.

When no one responded to his call to open the gate, Carlos climbed over it. From a small opening he saw his mother-in-law sprawled on the floor inside the house, lifeless and without lower garments.

Carlos ran to the back of the house where he found the naked and lifeless body of his wife.

When Carlos got inside he found his three children locked up in a room, all dead.

Recently, The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has joined the probe into the gruesome killing with Justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre issuing Department Order No. 446 dated June 30 which instructed the NBI Director Dante Gierran to look into the case.

In his order, Aguirre said the NBI is “directed and granted authority to conduct investigation and case buil-up rape and killing of Estrella Carlos and her mother Aurora, as well as the killing of her three children committed in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan on June 27, 2017.”

