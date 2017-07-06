Shell NCR chessfest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Shell National Youth Active Chess Championships (SNYACC) braces for a full-packed field when the second leg of the five-stage regional circuit resumes this weekend (July 8-9) for the National Capital Region stop at SM Mall of Asia’s Music Hall in Pasay.



Keen competition is seen as top players and rising stars from the leading Metro Manila schools and nearby cities slug it out for top honors in various divisions of the nine-round Swiss system tournament. The top three and the No. 1 female player from each category will gain berths in the national finals.

Registration is on-going on a first-come, first-served basis with slots limited to 400. For details, contact tournament coordinator Alex Dinoy at 0922-8288510. Registration forms can also be downloaded from www.shell.com.ph/shell_chess. Fee is pegged at P100.

Events on tap are the kiddies for players aged 7 to 12 (born between 2004 to 2009), juniors for 13 to 16 years old (born between 2000 to 2003) and seniors for 17 to 20 (born between 1996 and 1999) for boys and girls.

Related

comments