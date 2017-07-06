TOFARM seeds are already bearing fruit

BEARING FRUIT – Only on its second year, the seeds planted by TOFARM Film Festival last year are already bearing fruit. Look, one of the entries in 2016, Paulo Villaluna’s “Pauwi Na,” won best feature film in Shanghai, one of the largest cinema events in Asia. And consider the nominees in the 40th Gawad Urian, where a number of nominees are also part of the TOFARM filmfest in 2016.



Indeed, the theme “Planting the seeds of change” is most apt.

Must congratulate the people behind the filmfest, led by Maryo J. de los Reyes who, despite a personal tragedy, carries on with this year’s TOFARM.

Ditto Dr. Milagros O. How, Ianne Oandasan, Sonny Guingab, and all its supporters, and sponsors.

Direk Maryo J has an appeal to theater owners: Please give this year’s TOFARM entries more theaters. He says, “These exciting new films aim to capture a greater audience with their commercial and mass appeal, not to mention the inclusion of young and veteran actors among the cast members.”

TOFARM Film Festival will have its theatrical run from July 12 to 18. Awards night on July 16.

•

2017 ENTRIES – There are six entries, all of which reflect the life of Filipino farmers. One of them is “Kamunggai” (the Visayan word for malunggay, yes the leafy vegetable). It was a pleasure meeting again one of its players, Dulce of Song, who also acts well. Remember her in “Emir” and the indie “Mainit na Tubig”? Offcam, Dulce is Mrs. Bernard Cruzata. “Kamunggai” is directed by Vic Acedillo Jr.

The five other entries this year:

Byron Bryant’s “Sinandomeng,” Joseph Abello’s “What Home Feels Like,” Topel Lee’s “Baklad,” Tara Illenberger’s “Hightide,” and Jason Paul Laxamana’s “Instalado”.

Mark my word, one or two or even more of those six TOFARM entries will be making cinematic waves in the days to come.

