Cebu gets back at Negros XI

Matt Hartmann scored late in the first half as Global-Cebu edged archrival Ceres-Negros, 1-0, Wednesday night to win its first-ever Philippines Football League home match at the Cebu City Sports Center.
Hartmann’s goal came in the 43rd minute when he fired a curling shot from a yard outside of the penalty area that helped Global tighten its grip on third spot with 17 points, three behind league-leader Meralco-Manila and one back of second-running JPV-Marikina.
Global also evened terms with Ceres after losing 1-0 in their first match held last month at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City.
Ceres was reduced to 10 men about 10 minutes into the match when goalkeeper Roland Muller was given a straight red card by referee Clifford Paypuyat after a collision with Global striker Sekou Sylla.
Despite a man down, Ceres almost scored the opener in the 36th when Fernando Rodriguez’s attempt sailed wide left.
The result allowed Kaya-Makati to jump past Ceres for fourth place after a 3-1 victory over Stallion-Laguna earlier at the Binan Football Stadium in Laguna.
Midfielder Miguel Tanton celebrated his 28th birthday in style by scoring two goals that enabled Kaya to snap a three-match winless skid for 14 points, one clear of Ceres.
Jordan Mintah delivered the opener 12 minutes after kickoff before Tanton found the back of the net in the 34th and 68th.