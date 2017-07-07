Kaspersky Lab Announces Opening of New APAC Headquarters

To support the expansion of its business in Asia Pacific, Kaspersky Lab today announces the opening of a new location in Singapore for its regional HQ.

The new address, at the Harbourfront Tower One, will provide more office space for the growing global cybersecurity company as well as closer proximity to the partners it collaborates with frequently.

The relocated APAC headquarters also aims to better serve the requirements of its growing numbers of partners and customers across the region. Kaspersky Lab’s APAC office is currently stepping up its efforts as it continues to grow its commercial and enterprise businesses with a solid focus on critical verticals such as ‘industrial cyber security’.

Not only serving as a hub for administrative, sales, marketing, and channel departments, the new Singapore office will also represent the regional base of the company’s research and development team headed by Vitaly Kamluk, Director of the Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) at Kaspersky Lab APAC.

“The move to our current location will allow us to grow and will deliver greater efficiencies. It will enable us to deliver key results to the company. Settling into our new space in this strategic location will meet our business needs for accessibility and more. Harbourfront will cater all these needs,” says Stephan Neumeier, Managing Director of Kaspersky Lab Asia Pacific.

Neumeier welcomed Kaspersky Lab Chairman and CEO Eugene Kaspersky to the opening ceremony of the new office.

The Kaspersky Lab APAC headquarters was opened in 2015 to oversee its regional business development and to become an extension of the company’s research and development (R&D). The opening of the first office in Singapore coincided with Eugene Kaspersky’s appointment as a member of the international advisory panel for Singapore’s National Cybersecurity Research & Development Programme.

Choosing Singapore for the location of its regional headquarters was a strategic decision of the cybersecurity company, based on the city-state’s favorable status as a top global financial hub. Kaspersky Lab was also attracted to the city state because of its technology-pervasive atmosphere, and the strength of, and government support for the cybersecurity industry.

Commenting on the opening of the relocated office, Eugene Kaspersky, chairman and CEO of Kaspersky Lab, said: “There is so much positive energy about this move. We’re glad to be staying in Singapore which has been our home in the region since we reallocated from Hong Kong two years ago. Moving to a bigger office after just two years is soon but we’re ushering in a new chapter for the APAC team. Being in the fastest growing region in the global economy, we’re determined to explore the APAC market’s full potential and we’re ready to move ahead with greater achievements.”

