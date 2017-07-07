NPA leader nabbed in Surigao

By: Francis T. Wakefield

An alleged high ranking leader of the New People’s Army Guerilla Front 16 was arrested in Surigao City Wednesday.

Arpel Rabago, alias “Yoyo” and a vice commander of an NPA platoon of the Guerilla Front 16 operating in Surigao del Norte, was arrested in a checkpoint conducted by the Army 30th Infantry Battalion, Surigao City police, and Provincial Public Safety Company on Kilometer 14 of the national highway in Barangay Trinidad.



Rabago was arrested through a warrant of arrest for multiple attempted murder and frustrated murder issued by the Surigao City Judicial Branch Court.

Army 2nd Lt. Jonel Castillo, civil-military operations officer of the 30th IB, Rabago is responsible for the series of harassments and extortion in Surigao del Norte.

Rabago also led numerous attacks against government troops conducting peace and development activities in Malimono, San Francisco, and Surigao City.

Lt. Col. Allen Tomas, commander of the 30th IB, said they will continue stabilizing peace and security in Surigao del Norte. “We will never allow these communist insurgents to destabilize our peace efforts especially in conflict affected areas,” Tomas said.

“The arrest of Yoyo is a wakeup call to other NPA members. It is the right time to lay down your arms and be with the government,” Tomas added.

Rabago is now under the custody of the Surigao City police.

