PH softbelles stun Aussies

The Philippine Blu Girls overcame an early deficit by scoring six runs in the first two innings before holding off Australia, 7-5, yesterday (Manila time) to split its first two games in the World Cup of Softball in Oklahoma City.



Dani Gilmore, Arianne Vallestero and Kailey Guico made the timely hits that allowed the Blu Girls to barge into the win column. Gilmore slammed a leadoff homer and Vallestero drove home three runs on a two-out double to complete a four-run first inning before Cuico hit a two-run double in the second that gave the Blu Girls a 6-2 lead.

Chelsea Suitos’ single scored Cheska Altamonte in the sixth, giving the Blu Girls an insurance run after the Australians closed the gap to 6-5. But pitcher Sierra Lange walked two batters and allowing a single by Jessica Torpey to load the bases with two outs in the seventh and final inning.

Lange, however, redeemed herself when Australia’s Jackie Di Siervi grounded out on a fielder’s choice to second for the game’s final out.

The Blu Girls bounced back from a 4-0 loss to host United States hours earlier. In that game, the Blu Girls gave up all four runs in the fifth while producing just two hits.

