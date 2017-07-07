Taking a chance on MMFF 2017

FOUR TO GO – The four official entries to Metro Manila Film Festival 2017 have been chosen based on scripts. The starrers of Coco Martin (“Panday”), Vice Ganda, Vic Sotto, and Jericho Rosales-Jennylyn Mercado. Big stars all.

Four more are to be chosen in October. This time, based on finished films. Perhaps this time, the filmfest execom could lean towards indies. That is, indies that are well made and with commercial appeal.



To which colleague Mell T. Navarro, who this columnist considers the “Grand Guy of Indie Cinema,” agrees. Mell is so helpful to aspiring filmmakers, making it some kind of a personal crusade.

TAKING A CHANCE – One of those taking a chance on joining the Metro filmfest is “Ang Sikreto ng Piso,” written and directed by Perry Escano. He’s also a TV-movie actor.

Perry likes to think that “Piso” is very apt for the December 25 playdate as it’s a family-oriented comedy inspired by a real-life event some years back. The attempt to smuggle Philippine peso coins.

Quezon City Rep. Alfred Vargas leads the “Piso” cast, with support from, among others, Ernie Garcia (also the supervising producer), Beverly Salviejo, Wendell Ramos, Andoy Ranay, Akihiro Blanco, Dexter Doria, Lou Veloso. The rest of the cast is being finalized.

“Piso” producer is Joyce Peña Pilarsky, international designer, model, and beauty queen. She has a role in the movie.

CINEMALAYA ENTRY – While the fate of “Piso” being an MMFF entry hangs in the balance, perhaps a pie in the sky, Perry is assured of a slot in the August Cinemalaya. His entry “Ang Guro Kong Di Marunong Bumasa” is one of nine finalists in the main competition category.

Congressman Vargas also topbills “Ang Guro.”

