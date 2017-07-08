  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    68 street dwellers sinagip

    July 8, 2017

    By: Jean Fernando

    May 68 street dwellers ang kinuha ng mga miyembro ng Pasay City police at Pasay Social Welfare Department (PSWD) noong Huwebes ng gabi.

    Pinangunahan ni PSWD chief Rosalinda Orobia ang pagsagip sa mga palaboy sa kahabaan ng Roxas Boulevard at EDSA-Rotonda, Pasay City.

    Dinala ang mga nasagip sa Pasay City Sports Complex kung saan sumailalim sila sa verification at evaluation ng PSWD welfare officers, police, at sa medical checkup.

    Sinabi ni Orobia na ang mga nasagip na menor de edad ay dadalhin sa Pasay City Youth Home habang ang iba ay ililipat sa Jose Fabella Center na magsisilbi nilang pansamantalang tirahan.

