7 teams advance to 3×3 Ginebra finals

Seven teams from North Luzon, Greater Manila Area, and Visayas booked their tickets to the National Finals of the 2017 Ginebra 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament after winning their respective regional tournaments.

Making to the finals are Team Slaughter (Pangasinan), Team Cruz, Team Ellis, Team Jaworski, Team Mariano, Team Thompson and Team Slaughter (Tondo).



Team Slaughter, composed of Reynald Ballesteros, Robert Caasi, Mario Torio, and Dennis Cuaresma, pipped Team Taha in Brgy. Caranglaan, Dagupan City to reign supreme in the Pangasinan regionals.

Team Cruz, comprised of Derick Villafuerte, Jomar Timple, Robert Sinnott, and Renzo Dalupang, beat Team Marcelo in Brgy. Cabaruan, Cauayan City to top the Isabela regionals.

Carrying Team Ellis, the squad of Angel de Leon, Kenneth Gomez, Mark Reyes, and Renato Liangco outlasted Team Tenorio in the Pampanga Finals in Brgy. Bulaon, San Fernando.

Antipolo, meanwhile, belonged to Team Jaworski, bannered by Christopher Ryan Hosseimi, James Patrick Abugan, Jomar Santos, and Marvin Mercado, downed Team Helterbrand in Brgy. Sta. Cruz, Antipolo City.

Team Mariano, composed of Dion Reverente, Ivan Moreno, Mark David Orias, and Mark Santos, bested Team Ferrer to top the regional finals in Brgy. CAA, Las Piñas City.

Tondo was for Team Slaughter, as the squad of Eduard Tubera, Arbel Villanueva, Kleirence Perez, and Richmond Gana clipped Team Mariano at Tondo Sports Complex.

