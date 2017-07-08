Bulacan massacre patriarch now officially under WPP

1 SHARES Share Tweet

BY: Jeffrey G. Damicog

The security guard whose family got massacred in Bulacan was provisionally accepted yesterday under the Witness Protection Program (WPP) of the Department of Justice (DoJ).

Justice Undersecretary Erickson Balmes said the Witness Protection Security and Benefit Program (WPSBP) has issued the certificate of provisional admission to security guard Dexter Carlos.



The certificate read Carlos “has been provisionally admitted to the Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Program pending investigation.”

Balmes noted Carlos was quickly accepted right after he applied on Thursday.

Carlos applied for the WPP after being offered Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II who met him at the DoJ also on Thursday.

Apart from the legal assistance of the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO), the Secretary pointed out “the Department of Justice is more than willing to extend any assistance that he may need in getting justice for what was done to his family.”

Carlos’ wife Estrella, 35, their children Donny, 11; Ella, 7, and Dexter Carlos Jr., 1 year old, and 58-year-old mother of Estrella Auring Dizon, were found dead with stab wounds in their house in North Ridge Royal Subdivision, Barangay Sto Cristo, San Jose del Monte City.

The suspect in the gruesome massacre, Carmelino Ibañez, was arrested by the Bulacan police Wednesday night, 33 hours after the crime was committed.

Related

comments