Bulgarian held for ATM fraud gunned down

By VANNE ELAINE P. TERRAZOLA

A Bulgarian man, who was recently arrested for ATM (automated teller machine) fraud but later released on bail, was shot dead Thursday night, minutes after he left the police headquarters in Quezon City.

Orlin Grozdanov Stoev, 38, had just come from the Quezon City Police District’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (QCPD-CIDU) when he was gunned down at the corner of Kalayaan Avenue and Kamias Road in Barangay Pinyahan around 10:20 p.m.



He died from multiple gunshot wounds in the head and body, police said.

Stoev was arrested by QCPD operatives early morning of June 14 after a bank security guard alerted police about his attempt to withdraw cash from different ATMs in Barangay Tatalon. He yielded 24 ATM cards, 15 of them were allegedly cloned through a skimming device.

He was released on June 23 after posting a P20,000 bail for violation of RA 8484 or the Access Devices Regulation Act of 1998.

Records said he was arrested on November 6 last year at a bank in Guiguinto, Bulacan for the same offense and was also freed on bail.

Supt. Rodel Marcelo, QCPD-CIDU commander, said that prior to the shooting, Stoev went to Camp Karingal Thursday night to claim his motorcycle which police seized from him during his arrest.

The police blotter entry said Stoev was at the CIDU around 10:06 p.m. and handed the court’s release order for his scooter.

While at the CIDU, Marcelo said Stoev received a call from a certain “Cubao Girl.” He said it was the last name registered in the call log of Stoev’s cellphone.

He left on board his motorcycle shortly after the call possibly to meet the anonymous caller, said Marcelo.

Police reports said Stoev, believed to be heading to Cubao at the time, had just stopped at traffic light at the intersection of Kalayaan and Kamias Avenues when two men onboard a yellow motorcycle appeared from behind.

Motorists then heard three successive gunshots, after which they found Stoev slumped on the ground.

