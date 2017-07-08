Gov’t vows assistance for Leyte quake victims

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

The government yesterday pledged to provide assistance to enable communities in Leyte to recover from a powerful earthquake last Thursday.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said the administration stands with the people of Leyte and assured “we will rise again.”



“We condole with those who have lost their loved ones and we continue to stand with those who have loved ones who have been hurt,” Abella said.

“The administration is deploying all available resources to rescue survivors and to return normalcy to the place,” he said.

Abella called on the public to close ranks to overcome the challenges besetting the country.

“We continue to call on the resilient spirit of the Filipino to close ranks against the vicissitudes confronting our people. No matter what, we will rise again and we will rise into our destined greatness,” he said.

