PBA: Brownlee leads 5 ‘balik’ imports for Govs’ Cup

By Jerome Lagunzad

Five ‘balik’ imports, led by Justin Brownlee of defending champion Barangay Ginebra and reigning Best Import winner Allen Durham of Meralco, are eager to hold their ground against seven fresh newcomers in the season-ending PBA Governors Cup that gets going on July 19.



The 6-foot-4 Brownlee will make his third tour of duty with the crowd favorite Gin Kings, whom he led to their first title in eight years at the expense of Durham and the Bolts last season. He also powered Ginebra to a semifinals finish in the recently-concluded Commissioner’s Cup.

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-6 Durham is out to complete an unfinished business with the Bolts after leading them to the franchise’s first-ever finals stint which ended in a heartbreaking Game 6 loss to the Gin Kings.

Powerhouse San Miguel Beer is hoping to complete the proud franchise’s second Grand Slam feat behind wide-bodied Wendell McKines who previously suited up for Alaska and Rain or Shine.

Bull-strong Eugene Phelps is back to lead the campaign of the Phoenix Fuel Masters while the Aces are bringing back lefty LaDontae Henton, fresh from his stint with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA Developmental League.

Going up against them are touted reinforcements who intend to make a good account of themselves, bannered by TNT’s Mike Myers who’s already been in the country during the KaTropa’s finals run in the mid-season conference.

Perennial contender Star is pinning its hopes on former Auburn U star Cinmeon Bowers while Rain or Shine parades ex-Toledo Rocket standout JD Weatherspoon.

High-flying Trevis Simpson, dubbed as the “Vince Carter of Europe,” is eager to put on a show for Blackwater while GlobalPort banks on former Georgetown U ace Jabril Trawick.

