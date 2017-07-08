PH Blu Girls beaten black and blue

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Blu Girls were given a reality check after absorbing a pair of lopsided losses yesterday in the World Cup of Softball at the Integris Field in Oklahoma City.

The Blu Girls conceded eight runs in the first inning and fell 11-1 in four innings to Japan before absorbing a 9-2 defeat in five innings to Canada later in the day.



In losing both ends, the Filipinas fell to 1-3, their lone victory coming Thursday with a shock 7-5 upset of Australia.

Starting pitcher Mary Luisse Garde gave up six runs in only a 0.1-inning appearance, allowing the Japanese to race to an early lead that the Blu Girls never recovered.

Against the Canadians, the Blu Girls took an early 2-0 lead with no outs in the top of the first inning when Hailey Decker lined a single to left field, scoring Dani Gilmore and Chelsea Suitos. Gilmore earlier hit a leadoff single before advancing to third on a groundball single by Suitos.

But Blu Girls started to fall apart when hurler Lyca Basa surrendered a three-run homer by Erika Polidori with no outs in the bottom half of the same inning.

Canada made it 4-2 later in the first on a run-scoring single by Natalie Wideman, before extending the lead to three runs in the fourth on a fly-ball single by Joey Lye that sent Wideman home from third.

The Blu Girls’ nightmare continued in the fifth when reliever Sierra Lange gave up four runs in the fifth, prompting an abrupt end to the match because of a seven-run mercy rule.

Related

comments